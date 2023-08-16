AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Forest City Moving Forward with Clark Street Curb Renovation
The City Council in Forest City is looking to make some changes to the design of Clark Street. The Street Department has begun the process of removing some of the curbing which encompasses the parallel parking on the road.
City Administrator Daisy Huffman explained that work has already begun.
There was little reaction to the changes which prompted the city to continue removing bump out curbing.
The hope is to remove all of the jutting curbs on the street.