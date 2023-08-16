AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Forest City Moving Forward with Clark Street Curb Renovation

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 second agoLast Updated: August 15, 2023

The City Council in Forest City is looking to make some changes to the design of Clark Street. The Street Department has begun the process of removing some of the curbing which encompasses the parallel parking on the road.

City Administrator Daisy Huffman explained that work has already begun.

There was little reaction to the changes which prompted the city to continue removing bump out curbing.

The hope is to remove all of the jutting curbs on the street.

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 second agoLast Updated: August 15, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button