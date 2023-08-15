Feenstra Introduces Legislation to Protect Unborn Girls Diagnosed with Turner Syndrome from Indiscriminate Abortion

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) introduced the Protecting Girls with Turner Syndrome Act, which prohibits the intentional abortion of an unborn child diagnosed with Turner syndrome (TS) – a rare genetic condition that affects roughly 70,000 women and girls nationwide.

A woman who undergoes an abortion related to a TS diagnosis cannot be prosecuted or held civilly liable.

“My faith teaches me that God creates every child for a purpose and a reason, and every child – both born and unborn – has special gifts to offer the world and further His kingdom,” said Rep. Feenstra. “My legislation protects unborn babies diagnosed with Turner syndrome from indiscriminate abortions and medical malpractice. As a devout Christian and a father of four, I will continue to support policies that defend the sanctity of life and protect the right to life for all.”

“When I was born with Turner syndrome, my parents were informed my quality of life would be limited at best and it was likely I wouldn’t be able to walk. All too often, medical professionals overlook what a child with special needs can accomplish and the value they bring to the world,” said Nicole Cleveland, an unwavering advocate for women and girls with Turner syndrome from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. “I appreciate Congressman Feenstra’s strong record of defending the unborn and his steadfast leadership on advancing the Protecting Girls with Turner Syndrome Act. He truly is a man of faith who is working to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

The Protecting Girls with Turner Syndrome Act is supported by the National Right to Life Committee, Students for Life Action, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Americans United for Life, and the Family Research Council.

“National Right to Life applauds Rep. Randy Feenstra for introducing the Protecting Girls with Turner Syndrome Act of 2023. No baby should die from abortion simply because she has a disability. Mothers given a diagnosis of a disability of their unborn child have a right to be supported and to receive information on resources instead of being targeted for abortion. We thank Rep. Feenstra for his work on this important issue,” said Jennifer Popik, JD, Legislative Director of the National Right to Life Committee.

“Every human being has intrinsic value. Targeting any unborn child for lethal discrimination is wrong, and selectively aborting girls – who solely are affected by Turner syndrome – is especially hypocritical for those who claim abortion is about women’s rights and equality,” said the Honorable Marilyn Musgrave, Vice President of Government Affairs of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. “We thank Congressman Feenstra for his continued dedication to standing for the unborn. This legislation will save lives and we hope to see it garner bipartisan support.”

“Our value as human beings should never be determined by our abilities or how others feel about our abilities. Ending the lives of children through abortion due to any presumed disability also communicates to other human beings with disabilities that they are disposable, unloved, unwanted, and that people are unwilling to welcome them. Students for Life Action supports the Protecting Girls with Turner Syndrome Act because we reject prejudice against people based on age, sex, race, perception of abilities, parental income, or the events of conception. Each person has value and contributes to our communities exactly as they are,” said Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action.

You can find legislative text HERE.