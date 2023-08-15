Grassley Calls on Iowa’s 99 Sheriffs to Help Map Local Cartel Influence, Keep Iowa Safe

Cartel-driven drug and human trafficking operations are soaring as a result of the southern border crisis, but the local impact of cartel activity often remains unclear due to a lack of comprehensive data. Iowa law enforcement are best-positioned to understand the impact of organized crime in their communities. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is asking Iowa’s 99 county sheriffs for assistance in exposing local cartel influence and strengthening national security.

Grassley today sent letters to every county sheriff in Iowa requesting the following information:

Which, if any, cartels operate in their respective county;

The number and type of criminal investigations tied to the cartels;

Human trafficking statistics; and

What federal resources would help to tackle cartel-related issues in their counties.

“After 43 years holding question-and-answer sessions in all of Iowa’s 99 counties, I know there is much to be learned from listening to members of our local communities,” Grassley said. “My first priority is keeping citizens safe and making sure Iowa continues to be a place where people can prosper. Iowa sheriffs’ insights will help inform the federal response to this disturbing issue. We must make clear to the cartels that Iowa is not open to their sinister business.”

Grassley’s letters to Iowa sheriffs are a continuation of his work to bolster the U.S. government’s response to cartel activity. In recent months, Grassley has probed the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) break with protocol in the indictment of several prolific Sinaloa cartel members and the use of irregular and anti-competitive hiring and contracting practices at the agency. Grassley’s oversight has revealed disorder and a lack of accountability at the DEA, which has repeatedly stonewalled requests for records and hampered congressional oversight.

Grassley’s full letter follows.

August 15, 2023

Dear Sheriff,

Over the past two years, the United States has experienced more than five million illegal border crossings, fueling a human trafficking crisis. The federal government’s response has been underwhelming, and at times inept. Our Southern Border is now open, the Department of Health and Human Services continues to place children with abusive sponsors and cartel operatives have set up shop in our country, including in Iowa. Drug trafficking organizations have mutated into human trafficking organizations that exploit lax border enforcement and establish roots in communities across our country. The problem demands a coordinated response. That is why I am writing to you.

Iowa law enforcement is at the forefront of the fight against human trafficking, drug running and the cartels. Iowa holds the cross-section between major smuggling routes I-35 and I-80, and our law enforcement police those routes every day. Cartel associates have spread from major cities to rural communities in an effort to escape detection. We have to get ahead of this problem and send a clear message: Iowa’s corridor is not open to cartels, and Iowa will not allow the enforcement failures on the Southern Border to jeopardize health and safety in our communities. I am asking your help to better understand the cartel’s current footprint in Iowa and what federal resources and policies are needed to dismantle it.

Please e-mail my office over the next month using the instructions provided by my staff in the email transmitting this letter with information about which, if any, cartels operate in your local area; the number and type of criminal investigations tied to the cartels; human trafficking statistics; and what federal resources would help your office tackle these ongoing issues. Thank you for keeping our communities safe.

Sincerely,

Charles E. Grassley