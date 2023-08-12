Walter S. Gatton, 73, of Belmond, IA, passed away, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at his home in Belmond, IA, with his family at his side following various health complications. Public services will be Monday, August 14, 2023, 10:30 AM at Day Springs Assembly of God Church, 208 6th Ave. S.W. Belmond. Pastor Mark Pluff will be officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Belmond Honor Guard. Public time of visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond and will continue from 10 AM until the time of services Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the St. Croix Hospice, family, or the donor’s choice.

Walter Steven Gatton, the son of Kenneth George and Lavon Adele (Smith) Gatton, was born October 19, 1949, at Mason City, IA. His childhood years were spent growing up on a farm near Titonka, IA. He was baptized in the Doan Methodist Church as a child. Walter attended Titonka High School graduating in the Class of 1970. He later attended ICCC in Fort Dodge, Iowa for welding.

Following high school, Walter enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he initially commenced his tenure in San Antonio, Texas, then spent a period of time at Rantoul, Illinois, before being stationed at Rapid City, South Dakota, where he was Honorably Discharged in December 1974. Much of his time in the service was spent working in the mechanical sector where his specialty was in hydraulics and other repairs on Air Force planes. His intuitive mind and ability to fix things continued on throughout his civilian life and careers where he could, build, or repair most anything, whether it was a vehicle engine or something else. Walt truly was a jack of all trades and shared this gift in various occupations from driving semi, to other roles. He was employed for a number of years for A & I in Klemme where his well-honed skills were used in building and repairing ag clutches and welding.

Walter was united in marriage to Dorothy Jean Haverly, on January 22, 1971, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wesley, Iowa. Their union lasted over 52 years and brought with it a beautiful family including three sons: Tony, Chris and Andy and a daughter Brenda.

Over the years of raising their children, Walt and Dorothy lived in Texas, Illinois, South Dakota, a farm in rural Goodell, and eventually moved to their current home in Belmond. Throughout the years, the kids and Dorothy reflect back fondly on various Gatton family adventures and special times together. Many of these memories included fishing excursions to area rivers and lakes and of course created numerous fishing tales! Walter enjoyed nearly anything that included times spent in the presence of his kids and the grandkids. He and Dorothy enjoyed and looked forward to going to country dances around the region with their friends. Walt also enjoyed family camping outings. The two of them were charter members in the founding of the Day Springs Church, where they and their families played various roles in helping to construct and build the church building. Walter and Dorothy were faithful members and assisted and offered their help in any way they could in helping with the vitality and life of the church. Walter, along with Dorothy are the oldest living members of the congregation.

Those left to cherish the legacy of Walter’s life included his wife and life partner, Dorothy Gatton; sons: Tony Gatton, Chris (Jackie) Gatton, and the children: Alysha, Sydney. Mila; Andy (Angie) Gatton and their children: Tracy and Breanna Gatton, Markus (Ashley) Gronewold, daughter Brenda (Fid) Quigley and son Trent.

Also surviving are Walter’s brother Don (Cathy) Gatton, brother Keith Gatton, and mother-in-law Mary Joyce Haverly; Three great grandchildren: Mila, Zerylyn and Brixlye. Additional survivors include Walter’s sisters-in-law Barb (Tom) Navara and Kathy (Lucky) Grimsley; a brother-in-law Steven (Twila) Haverly and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Terry Gatton, infant son Walter Jr., granddaughter Macy Gatton and father-in-law Kenneth Haverly.

Andrews Funeral Hoems, Belmond, IA.

641-444-4474