Arlene M. Goepel

Last Updated: August 12, 2023

Arlene M. Goepel, 94, of Britt passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Westview Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 15, 2023, at Britt Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Steve Couch officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, August 14th at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Britt Evangelical Free Church or Westview Care Center in her memory.

