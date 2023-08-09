FALL PREVIEW: New look team, leadership but same mindset for Lake Mills Volleyball

The Lake Mills volleyball team started official practice on Monday. Though some things seemed similar – they went to team camp last week, they have a grueling schedule of practices and scrimmages leading up to the first game, the first game is again against West Hancock, and the expectations are still very high – they’re plenty of new feeling when KIOW visited earlier this week.

The most glaring is the absence of Jim Boehmer, who coached the team for three decades. Boehmer announced after last season that he was stepping down, and a corresponding move – Brook Christianson was hired to fill that gap.

“It has really been great. It’s been better than expected, and the more I get into it, the more excited I get – they exceeded my expectations at camp”, said Christianson.

The camp took place last week in Estherville; the Bulldogs started by going against their players, but by the time camp concluded, they were scrimmaging teams like Forest City and Charles City. Senior Dottie Byars, who missed some of camp with an injury, was happy with how the team looked.

“I didn’t get to practice throughout the week, but honestly, that helped me out as a player because I got to see and learn how the team was building, and the team looked great – we looked very good, the chemistry our play was good the skill was very high,” the senior leader said.

The Bulldogs ended the back-and-forth battle for the TIC West that has been taking place with Forest City since the Indians won the title in 2018. Since then, the teams had been trading the conference title, but last year, Lake Mills went to Forest City and won back-to-back titles for the first time since 2016 and 2017. This year, Lake Mills will be looking for a third straight title but will have to do it with a different-look team. Lake Mills is missing multiple players from last year’s team that went 30-8 and lost to Grundy Center in a regional semifinal.

“We want to win the conference again this year, Forest City didn’t lose a lot, so they will be tough, but we will be tough also, said senior Libero Taylor Vanek. Vanek is one of the most sought-after defensive specialists in the area and is expected to be one of the top in Class 2A this year. She added, “Personally, I’d like to make first-team (all-conference) again – that would be very cool.”

Vanek has been named first-team all-TIC West twice and isn’t a long shot to win Player of the Year this season.

On offense, the Bulldogs will miss big hitters Ella Stene and Ellie Hanna, who combined for 444 kills, add in 83 kills from Finley Rogstad. Lake Mills will be defensive without Rogstad, who dug 157 balls, and Natilie Brandenburg, who dug another 167. And all of that is without mentioning the serving ability of Brandenburg, Rogstad, Hanna, and setter Karli Helgeson, who collected 655 assists a year ago.

Key returners for the Bulldogs, who, until they’re once again beaten, should be the team to watch in the conference, are defensive specialists Taylor Vanek and Brynn Rognes and offensive threats Dottie Byars and Ava Moen. Avery Eastvold, Bailey Dagestad, Brynn Rognes, Sydney Hagen, and Jolie Rice all have some varsity experience.

“They all kinda have a different way that they show their leadership. Some of their leadership is quiet, some lead by example, and some lead vocally – they know that’s their strength”, said Coach Christianson.

One thing that Lake Mills players have come to expect is fan support. Lake Mills’ gym is usually one of the toughest to play in the area and could rival some of the bigger ones in the state.

“Our community really comes. The (entire) community basically comes to the games to our games gym is always full, and it’s always loud, and the kids come, which is fun because they look up to us”, said senior setter Jolie Rice.

Coach Christianson did mention that the freshman class at Lake Mills was highly athletic in all sports and that some could impact the program sooner than later.

The Bulldogs will open the season on August 24th when they play at West Hancock.

“This group really has a culture together, and they are friends on and off the court, they are friends on and off the court – they know each other well. (That means) they can hold each other accountable and aren’t worried about someone saying,’ Oh, they’re being mean’ No, they are holding each other accountable, said Coach Christianson of her team.

The Bulldogs will open the season on August 24th when they play at West Hancock.