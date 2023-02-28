Homes for Iowa Program Canceled in Garner…For Now

There remains a tremendous need for affordable housing in the area. Many localities saw a slight uptick in population growth and much of this is due to increased manufacturing and industrial growth.

Garner has been moving forward with single family dwellings and multi-family units being constructed. One of the programs that helped support this initiative was Homes for Iowa. Now, due to several factors, that program had to be cancelled by the Garner City Council according to Mayor Tim Schmidt.

The city council and Mayor Schmidt are fully aware of the need for growth in housing opportunities in the city. As a result, this does not mean that the city is ending it’s relationship with Homes for Iowa.

The city will continue to expand housing opportunities and begin preparations for Homes for Iowa to be a part of that process.