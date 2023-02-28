Winnebago County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming/

(Click the link above to go live to the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meeting).

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to discuss possible fines to be levied against Roger Cruz who allegedly has not cleaned up his land. The board has discussed the possible action in the last meeting, but now has officially put it on the agenda for formal discussions.

The county may be receiving federal aid for two bridge projects. The board will examine the funding and possibly approve the acceptance and distribution of the funds for the work.

The county received its annual external audit. Elizabeth Thyer with Gardiner and Company will review and discuss the finding with the board and County Auditor Karla Weiss. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:15am.

At 9:30am the board will hold a public hearing concerning the max levy on property taxes. The public is invited to attend and deliver formal comments.

At 9:45am the board will hold discussions with possible action to have agreement with Kossuth County for Advocate Services. The mental health advocacy program in Winnebago County is strong and Kossuth County wants to join to better assist their residents.