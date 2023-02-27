Ernst Meets With Iowa National Guard in Poland

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard, and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, met with the 1133rd Transportation Company and 209th Medical Company of the Iowa Army National Guard in Poland on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26.

Senator Ernst held a townhall with servicemembers, met with leadership to discuss medical support and transportation operations, and participated in promotion and recognition ceremonies.