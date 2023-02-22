Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Gov. Reynolds Statement on Government Realignment Bill Passage

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: February 22, 2023

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement in response to her Government Realignment bill passing the Iowa Senate State Government Committee:

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

“State government exists to serve Iowans, but an increasingly growing bureaucracy is making it too complicated. This bill gets to the heart of the problem, making government efficient, effective, and small. While shrinking government from 37 cabinet departments to just 16, we will also save Iowa taxpayers an estimated $215 million over four years. For Iowans and our state to thrive, government must be responsive to their needs.”

