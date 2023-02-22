Winter Storm Forcing Area Cancellations and Closures

Moderate to heavy snowfall is falling in much of the area and Iowa’s northern third now into Thursday, while forecasters say a wintery mix of rain, sleet and snow is more likely for much of central Iowa, with just rain to the south.

The storm is forcing the cancellation of Ash Wednesday services in most churches today along with a number of businesses and activities. Check the Cancellations tab at the top of the page to find if your activity has been canceled or postponed.

Meteorologist Cory Martin, at the National Weather Service, says the big storm is already starting to make itself known.

Parts of far northwest Iowa are under a Blizzard Warning, with six to 12 inches of snow possible, while Martin says the northern few tiers of counties may see four to eight inches. Much of Iowa is under some sort of warning or advisory.

Wind chill factors by Thursday morning could be in the 20s below zero. While the forecast sounds daunting for Iowa, it’s even worse to the north, as parts of Minnesota are expecting up to two feet of snow and widespread blizzard conditions. Given its magnitude and predicted impact, the storm is being named Olive, which is rare for a winter storm. Martin says snowfall could be the heaviest in northwest Iowa’s Lyon and Osceola counties.

The rain and snowfall combined with a glazing of ice could make for very hazardous driving conditions across a wide segment of Iowa.

Keep up with the changing forecast at kiow.com and if you plan to travel, check road conditions first at 511ia.org.