Bill Establishing New Rules for Carbon Pipeline Development Clears House Subcommittee

It’s a farmer versus farmer debate over proposed rules for developers planning to build three carbon pipelines through Iowa. Under a bill that’s cleared a House subcommittee, landowners along 90 percent of a pipeline’s route would have to grant voluntary access before developers could get state officials’ permission to seize the rest of the land. Kevin Kuhle, a lobbyist for the Iowa Farm Bureau, says the organization backs the bill.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association opposes the bill, arguing it would kill the pipeline projects intended to make ethanol carbon neutral. Devon Mogler represents Green Plains, which operates ethanol plants in Shenandoah and Superior.

Representative Steven Holt of Denison is the bill’s lead sponsor.

Jake Ketzner, a lobbyist for Summit Carbon Solutions, says it would be devastating for Iowa if the pipelines don’t get built.

A large group of landowners who oppose the pipelines rallied on the Iowa Capitol steps on Tuesday morning.

That’s Kim Junker. She and her husband farm near New Hartford and they’re unwilling to voluntarily let the Navigator pipeline pass through their property. Senator Jeff Taylor, a Republican from Sioux Center, has proposed five different bills that would limit carbon pipeline development. He spoke to rally goers.

Three companies have proposed pipelines through the Midwest to capture carbon from ethanol plants and store the material underground in North Dakota.