Thelma J. Pals, 89, of Clear Lake, formerly of Belmond and Meservey, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A Celebration of Thelma’s Life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South, in Belmond.

Memorial graveside services at the Belmond Cemetery will be private.

