Worth County Board to Discuss Law Enforcement

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning at 8:30am to first hear from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm about the current state of secondary roads in the county. He may highlight road maintenance and repairs along with future projects and needs.

The board will hear about drainage projects that are currently active and those in the future.

The board will again review the addendum to the 28E Sharing Agreement for law enforcement needs in Joice. The board previously took up discussion on the issue last week but are going to look at the agreement before possibly passing it.

The board is expected to take up discussion again on emergency management services in the county. They have already reviewed the agreements with Winnebago County and Mason City but are looking toward budget needs for the next fiscal year.

The discussion on EMS will then lead into a general discussion on the next fiscal year budget.