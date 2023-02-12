Hancock County Board to Possibly Hire a County Attorney

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning beginning at 9am, You can watch the meeting live by going to kiow.com on Monday morning beginning at 9am. The board will meet to discuss and possibly offer the position of County Attorney to a qualified candidate. The county accepted the resignation of Blake Norman who was appointed to district judge by Governor Kim Reynolds.

The board has been asked to consider purchasing new voting tabulation systems for use in the next elections. The board will set a date and time for a public hearing on the matter.

The supervisors will hear from Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis about the current state of secondary roads and consider agreement No. 2-23-HBP-S-009 with Iowa Department of Transportation on a bridge replacement.

The board will open and possibly consider sealed bids for generator and fuel tanks. They may discuss alternative options to that equipment.

At 10am, the supervisors will hold a videoconference with Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk. They will discuss Northern Natural Gas engineer’s review of DD # 1 and 2 South Main Ditch dredging. The gas lines run close to the ditches in some locations and the county wanted closer access to the lines. The engineer will give his assessment of the situation.

At 10:30am, the board will hold a teleconference with Cerro Gordo County and Franklin County Board of Supervisors, regarding the order assessments for JDD # 86-31-1 Lateral 4 Upper Open System (Major System) and JDD # 86-31- 1 Lateral 4 Upper Tile (Minor System). Hancock County will be responsible for $96.39 of the $6,000 on the clean out of the major system and $1,656.66 of the $38,000 price tag on the minor system.