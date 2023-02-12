Super Bowl Brings Highest Sports Betting in Iowa

Sports betting is now legal in 36 states, including Iowa and experts are predicting the betting on the Superbowl is going to double what it was last year. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says the regular season and playoffs are key for sports books.

He says sports betting has been strong again this football season, but could be leveling off from a record year.

Those promotions came as new companies were trying to find their market in Iowa. The rush to get up and running for sports books has turned into some consolidation.

With everything settling in, Ohorilko says this year is likely to be a good benchmark for the future of the industry.

He says the next two months wrap up the heaviest betting seasons.

Sportsbooks began operating in Iowa in August 2019.