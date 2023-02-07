Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local scores from 2/6/2023

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 mins agoLast Updated: February 7, 2023
IGHSAU/IHSAA

BOYS

KIOW/KHAM Forest City 67 West Hancock 58

#10 1A Newman Catholic 73 GHV 53

Bishop Garrigan 79 North Iowa 67

Clarksville 60 Saint Angar 56

Northwood-Kensett 82 Central Springs 54

Osage 66 West Fork 51

Osage, West Fork, and Newman tie for TIC East Title.

GIRLS

KIOW/KHAM West Hancock 56 Forest City 51

#1 1A Bishop Garrigan 72 North Iowa 38

GHV 50 Newman Catholic 32

Humboldt 54 Belmond-Klemme 37

Saint Ansgar 52 CLarksville 35

Nashua-Plainfield 42 North Butler 31

Central Springs 48 Northwood-Kensett 41

#6 1A West Fork 60 #7 3A Osage 40

