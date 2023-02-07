Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local scores from 2/6/2023
BOYS
KIOW/KHAM Forest City 67 West Hancock 58
#10 1A Newman Catholic 73 GHV 53
Bishop Garrigan 79 North Iowa 67
Clarksville 60 Saint Angar 56
Northwood-Kensett 82 Central Springs 54
Osage 66 West Fork 51
Osage, West Fork, and Newman tie for TIC East Title.
GIRLS
KIOW/KHAM West Hancock 56 Forest City 51
#1 1A Bishop Garrigan 72 North Iowa 38
GHV 50 Newman Catholic 32
Humboldt 54 Belmond-Klemme 37
Saint Ansgar 52 CLarksville 35
Nashua-Plainfield 42 North Butler 31
Central Springs 48 Northwood-Kensett 41
#6 1A West Fork 60 #7 3A Osage 40