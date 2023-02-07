Hennessy Joins NIACC Alumni Advisory Board

Kevin Hennessy of Mason City, graduated from NIACC with an Associate’s Degree in Business in 2009, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from the University of Northern Iowa in 2011. Hennessy is a Mortgage Loan Officer with Clear Lake Bank & Trust. Hennessy has 12 years of experience in the financial services industry. Hennessy is actively involved in the community as part of the River City Barbershop Choir, has participated in Lake Leadership, serves as a board member of the Mason City YMCA, and Mason City Lions Club. He is also a Mason City Chamber Ambassador and is participating in Leadership North Iowa. Hennessy lives in Mason City with his wife, Libby (Kropp) Hennessy.

Other members of the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board are President, Chad Nelson ’97, Chris Bell ’75, Tony Coloff ‘62, Tanya Dadisman ’99, Amy Fleming ‘96, Jerel Jernigan ’11, Ruth Miller ’72, Louisa Montealvo ’10, Brittney Sanchez ’12, and Mary Jo Vrba ’96.

Part of the NIACC Foundation, the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board has been in existence since the formation of the NIACC Alumni Association in 1991. The Alumni Association supports the annual Pathways to Success program and graduation reception along with student scholarships, the Intouch newsletter, and other alumni activities.

Membership in the NIACC Alumni Association is free and open to graduates and others who have benefited from the programs and services of the College. For more information, call 1-888-GO NIACC, ext. 4386 or email [email protected].