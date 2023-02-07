Ernst Wants Fentanyl Discussed at the State of the Union

As the fentanyl epidemic rages across the country, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) led a bicameral Congressional delegation – which included Representatives Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) – to the San Diego sector of the U.S.-Mexico border and Mexico City, Mexico this weekend.

The bicameral delegation toured the San Diego Customs and Border Protection (CBP) field operations, met with the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), and participated in briefings by local and federal law enforcement about fentanyl trafficking. The delegation also traveled to Mexico City to meet with Mexican officials and participate in briefings from members of both the U.S. and Mexican military and law enforcement. The delegation’s visit focused on the flow of fentanyl from Mexico into the United States, as the Port of San Diego is described as the epicenter of fentanyl trafficking.

Ernst spoke with KIOW News and other reporters. She wants the fentanyl epidemic addressed in tonight’s State of the Union Address.