Worth County Board to Discuss County EMS Services

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet Monay morning at 8:30am. You can watch the meeting live on kiow.com. The board will hear from Richard Brumm, County Engineer, on the current state of secondary roads in the county. He will discuss repairs and road maintenance.

Drainage matters will also be reviewed including claims and the need to set a date for an informational meeting on Drainage District 6 which is in need of repair.

The county will need to look at an addendum to an agreement for law enforcement in Joice. The county offers patrolling for the city. The addendum will look into possible additional patrols or a maintaining of the current number of them.

The supervisors are expected to make appointments to both the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) and the eminent domain board.

The board must also continue its discussion regarding emergency medical services and how to best fund the services that are available in the county. Currently the county accepts help from Winnebago County along its border. They also receive assistance from Mason City Ambulatory Services when possible. Funding for Worth County services remains a point of discussion.