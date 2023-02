Forest City will host Iowa Fall-Alden, While Clear Lake will host Saydel. The winners will meet on February 15th in Clear Lake.

GHV will get a first-round home game in Class 3A.

All local teams are in the same Class 2A Region 3

All our local Class 1A teams will open the postseason at home on February 9th. West Hancock will play on KHAM and North Iowa on KIOW at 7:00 PM.