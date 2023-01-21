Sanchez Sentenced to Possession Charges

Dense Fog Advisory DENSE FOG ADVISORY - Faribault County MN
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor13 hours agoLast Updated: January 21, 2023

Damien Sanchez of Forest City pled guilty to “Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana -First Offense,” stemming from a search warrant by the Forest City Police Department on October 24, 2022. Sanchez was granted a deferred judgement and was order to pay $430.00 civil penalty, and obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Sanchez will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for one year.

