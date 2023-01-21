Governor Reynolds Pens an Open Letter to Iowans on School Choice

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nToday, Governor Kim Reynolds released the following open letter to the state of Iowa:\u00a0\r\n\u00a0A strong education system is foundational to Iowa\u2019s future, which is why school choice continues to be a priority of mine and of\u00a0families across our great state.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0I believe in Iowa\u2019s public schools. Kevin and I are both products of public education. It\u2019s the choice we made for our daughters, and it's the same path they\u2019ve now chosen for their own children. One of our daughters is even a\u00a0public school\u00a0teacher.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0School choice is not an anti-public-school movement. It\u2019s pro-education, pro-student, and pro-family. And it has the potential to elevate education statewide for every student in Iowa.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0As Governor, I\u2019ve increased education funding year over year. In fact, under Republican leadership, it's grown by more than $1 billion since fiscal year 2012.\u00a0And rightfully so.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0Iowa\u2019s education system is a worthy investment. But the time has come to put those dollars to work differently and deliver a bigger return for Iowans. I believe we\u2019ll do exactly that\u00a0by putting students first.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0Opponents argue\u00a0that public dollars belong to public schools. I see it differently. Every dollar in Iowa\u2019s general fund was earned by hardworking, tax-paying Iowans. It\u2019s their money and\u00a0it\u00a0should be used\u00a0for the good of the people. In the case\u00a0of education, for the good of all students.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0The Students First Act proposes that \u201cper pupil funds\u201d \u2014\u00a0$7,598 per student next school year \u2014 which now\u00a0cover a portion of the cost to educate public school students exclusively, would also be available for students who choose to attend accredited private schools. Today, that\u2019s about 34,000 students, just six\u00a0percent of all K-12 students statewide.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0The plan would be phased in for private school students, based on household income over the first two years, then available\u00a0for\u00a0all families in year three. All incoming kindergarteners and current\u00a0public school\u00a0students, regardless of household income, would be eligible starting next school year.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0Iowa\u2019s\u00a0public school\u00a0districts will continue to receive state funding for the students they educate at the same level they do now. Together with other local, state and federal funds, public schools get more than $17,000 total per student. With the Students First Act,\u00a0districts will\u00a0also receive $1,205 in categorical funding for every student who lives in their school district but attends a private school. That\u2019s new money for students they won't even\u00a0teach.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0It also allows public school districts the flexibility to use unspent and ongoing funds for teacher leadership and compensation, professional development, and talent and gifted programs to supplement teacher salaries instead. Today, there\u2019s nearly $100 million in these funds that remains unused,\u00a0and nearly $250 million is allocated to them annually.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0To be clear, the Students First Act will not cut public school funding as opponents of\u00a0this bill claim. And it won\u2019t result in families fleeing public schools. For most Iowa families, a public education will continue to be their first choice. But for families\u00a0who otherwise can\u2019t afford a\u00a0private school\u00a0that may be a better fit for their children, it makes new opportunities attainable.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0We\u2019ve already demonstrated that state-funded school choice works in Iowa. The state's voluntary preschool program for 4-year-olds has been making a difference for Iowa families since 2007, and the Iowa Tuition Grant program makes our private colleges and universities more affordable\u00a0for Iowa students.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0But K-12 students have been left out. It\u2019s time\u00a0to change that.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00a0Putting students first will help young Iowans reach their potential. And that\u2019s a worthy\u00a0investment in our\u00a0future.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n