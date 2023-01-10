Feenstra Votes to Defund President Biden’s Army of 87,000 New IRS Agents

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act. This legislation would officially repeal the IRS enforcement funding in the Democrats’ so-called Inflation Reduction Act and prevent the Biden Administration from hiring an army of 87,000 new IRS agents to target middle-class families, family farmers, and small businesses.

“In our Commitment to America, House Republicans pledged that we would defund President Biden’s army of 87,000 new IRS agents on day one, and we delivered,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Instead of harassing hardworking families, farmers, and small business owners in Iowa, the Biden Administration should work with Republicans to fight inflation, end wasteful spending, secure our border, and stand up to China. As a strong advocate for American taxpayers and fiscal responsibility, I will continue to support commonsense legislation that protects family budgets and lets Iowans keep more of their hard-earned money.”

In August, Feenstra joined the entire House Republican Conference in opposing the so-called Inflation Reduction Act – more aptly named the Inflation Expansion Act – which commits $369 billion to green energy mandates, $80 billion to hire an army of 87,000 IRS agents, and hundreds of billions in other wasteful, liberal agenda items.

According to the Government Accountability Office, more than 90% of audits target American families who make less than $400,000 per year. The Biden Administration has also made clear its plans to audit pass-through businesses with assets greater than $200,000, which encompasses most farms and small businesses in the United States.