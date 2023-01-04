Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA
Weather

Winnebago Roads Deal with Ice and Snow from the Storm

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor9 hours agoLast Updated: January 3, 2023

Ice Storm Warnings were issued, but the storm did not produce as much as forecasters thought it would. The Winnebago County Road Department was not going to take any chances according to Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders.

Not only were prevention measures taking place, but Meinders crew was also making sure that all roads were accessible.

The forecast is calling for more snow and freezing rain which may mean that the County and Secondary Roads may have to go back out and clear some roads.

 

 

