Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA
Iowa State Cyclones

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Otzelberger expects Cyclones to handle the road better tonight

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: January 4, 2023

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger expects his 25th-ranked Cyclones to handle the road better tonight at Oklahoma. ISU’s first road game in early December resulted in a 19-point loss at Iowa.

Iowa State will defend a sooner team that is shooting a shade over 50 percent from the floor and nearly 40 percent from three-point range.

Oklahoma is 9-4 overall and coming off a one-point loss to Texas at home in its Big 12 opener.

The Cyclones opened conference play with a lopsided win over 12th-ranked Baylor.

Pregame at 5 and tipoff at 6:05 tonight on KIOW.

 

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: January 4, 2023
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button