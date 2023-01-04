COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Otzelberger expects Cyclones to handle the road better tonight

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger expects his 25th-ranked Cyclones to handle the road better tonight at Oklahoma. ISU’s first road game in early December resulted in a 19-point loss at Iowa.

Iowa State will defend a sooner team that is shooting a shade over 50 percent from the floor and nearly 40 percent from three-point range.

Oklahoma is 9-4 overall and coming off a one-point loss to Texas at home in its Big 12 opener.

The Cyclones opened conference play with a lopsided win over 12th-ranked Baylor.

Pregame at 5 and tipoff at 6:05 tonight on KIOW.