Forest City to Test for Asbestos in its Light Plant

The Forest City Council was made aware of the need to test for asbestos in the light plant. Electric Department Manager Duane Kuhn explained that the inspection was overdue.

Kuhn was given the name of a company that would be willing to do the necessary testing at an estimated cost of $5,900.

According to Kuhn, the company is very thorough and knows where to look for possible asbestos.

The council approved the expenditure and inspection project.