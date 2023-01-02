Ice Storm Warning ICE STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA
Forest City to Test for Asbestos in its Light Plant

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 days agoLast Updated: December 30, 2022

The Forest City Council was made aware of the need to test for asbestos in the light plant. Electric Department Manager Duane Kuhn explained that the inspection was overdue.

Kuhn was given the name of a company that would be willing to do the necessary testing at an estimated cost of $5,900.

According to Kuhn, the company is very thorough and knows where to look for possible asbestos.

The council approved the expenditure and inspection project.

 

 

