Hancock County Health System’s Sleep Services Earns Accreditation

Hancock County Health Center’s Sleep Study Services recently earned accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

This three-year certification ensures that HCHS’s Sleep Program, including Home Sleep Testing, Sleep Lab/Center Services, meets all required standards set forth by the ACHC. All accreditation surveys are conducted Sleep Specialists who offer evidence-based best practices to help organizations achieve their goals.

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986.

“This is a great accomplishment and one that only occurred because of the dedicated staff we have,” said Dave Wheatcraft, RRT, RPSGT, RCP.

Along with being accredited, the other benefits of choosing HCHS for Sleep Services include:

Short wait times in study scheduling.

Less than 48-hour interpretation turn-around-times.

Significant patient education with ongoing monitoring and follow-up care.

Supervised and run by professionals experienced in sleep-related disorders.

Simple referral process.

HCHS Sleep Services is located within Hancock County Memorial Hospital, located in Britt.

Sleep studies may be scheduled through a physician referral. If you feel you would be a good candidate for a sleep service, ask your provider or call 641-843-5500 for more information.