Lake Mills Community Blood Drive Scheduled

As area temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible.

Automobile accidents can require up to 50 red blood cell units and Cancer patients are the number one recipient of all blood products. 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.

Thos who are interested should make an appointment at the upcoming Lake Mills Community Blood Drive, 01/19/2023 from 01:00 pm – 06:00 pm at Salem Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall, Salem Lutheran Church.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.