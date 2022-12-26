LIHEAP Available to Help With Heating Bills

Colder temperatures are here and that means some Iowans can qualify for financial assistance for their heating bills. from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. State energy assistance bureau Chief, Bill Marquess the program was still using extra funds last year that it got through federal pandemic relief.

There were a record 90,000 applicants last year and the program issued payments to about 83,000 people. He says so far this year, the program has about half the amount of applications they did at the end of the season last year.

The LIHEAP help is based on income, and you can apply through your local community action agency. Applications are open through April.