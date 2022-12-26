Winnebago Board to Discuss Roads and Drainage

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8am instead of their usual 9am meeting time. The board will first hear about secondary road matters including the current state of county roads. This will include any possible repairs, projects, and plowing of snow.

The supervisors will be asked to approve a final voucher on a bridge replacement. The voucher amount was not disclosed.

The board will review with Winnebago County Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald any current and future drainage issues within the county. There are no current projects being worked on and there aren’t any in the immediate future.

The supervisors will take up a discussion regarding reclassification schedules and Secondary Roads parcels. No action is expected on these issues.