Cox Has Probation Modified

Anthony Cox of Northwood had his probation modified on his conviction for Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-First Offense (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Tetrahydrocannabinols),” a class D felony. Cox was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.