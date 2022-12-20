Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Crime & PoliceNews

Baumgartner Sentenced on Possession Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor9 hours agoLast Updated: December 20, 2022

Chase Baumgartner of Clear Lake, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on August 30, 2022. Baumgartner was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.
The fine was suspended. Baumgartner was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

