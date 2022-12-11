Sunday Talk: Feenstra on a Possible Ban on TikTok

My Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act, reigning in the national debt, and my meeting with the new CEO of the Iowa Propane Gas Association.

MY RURAL OPIOID ABUSE PREVENTION ACT PASSES IN THE HOUSE

My Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act, introduced with Representative Conor Lamb,

passed the House this past Tuesday. This important, bipartisan bill will help the most vulnerable in our rural communities recover from addiction and provide our first responders with the support they need to save lives.

I urge the President to quickly sign it into law because too many families have lost a loved one to the opioid epidemic.

REIGNING IN THE NATIONAL DEBT Our $31-trillion national debt is one of the greatest threats to our long-term economic prosperity and national security. After years of financial mismanagement, we need to bring fiscal responsibility back to Congress.

MY WORK AGAINST WASTEFUL SPENDING IS RECOGNIZED I was honored to be named a Fiscal Hero by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget for my work to balance our federal budget and end wasteful spending. In the 118th Congress, I will continue to work to bring fiscal responsibility back to our nation’s capital.