NewsPolitics & Government
Sunday Talk: Feenstra on a Possible Ban on TikTok
In this week’s roundup: My Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act, reigning in the national debt, and my meeting with the new CEO of the Iowa Propane Gas Association. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
MY RURAL OPIOID ABUSE PREVENTION ACT PASSES IN THE HOUSE
My Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act, introduced with Representative Conor Lamb,
passed the House this past Tuesday. This important, bipartisan bill will help the most vulnerable in our rural communities recover from addiction and provide our first responders with the support they need to save lives.
I urge the President to quickly sign it into law because too many families have lost a loved one to the opioid epidemic.
REIGNING IN THE NATIONAL DEBT
Our $31-trillion national debt is one of the greatest threats to our long-term economic prosperity and national security.
After years of financial mismanagement, we need to bring fiscal responsibility back to Congress.
MY WORK AGAINST WASTEFUL SPENDING IS RECOGNIZED
I was honored to be named a Fiscal Hero by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget for my work to balance our federal budget and end wasteful spending.
In the 118th Congress, I will continue to work to bring fiscal responsibility back to our nation’s capital.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: WELLS ENTERPRISES, THE MAKERS OF BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM, ACQUIRED BY FERRERO GROUP
Since 1913, Blue Bunny has produced the world’s best ice cream, employed thousands of Iowans, and built one of the most reputable brands in the confectionary business.
I’m grateful for the Wells family and their unwavering commitment to the families of the 4th District.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.