EBT and SNAP Scam Affecting Local Residents

Area residents are being warned about a new text message scam involving EBT cards, which are used to distribute government benefits like food assistance, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Ashlee Kieler, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Attorney General’s office, says the texts may look convincing.

She says Iowans should never share their card number or PIN with anyone and notes, government agencies will never request such information by text. If you get one of these suspicious messages, what should you do?

Kieler says this scam is particularly serious because those who receive benefits rely on these funds to feed their families. The scammers, she says, are heartless crooks.

If you fell victim to an EBT scam, Kieler says to file a report with your local law enforcement agency.