Dense Fog Advisory DENSE FOG ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Franklin County IA  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Special Weather Statement SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys and girls scores from 12/6/2022

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: December 7, 2022
IGHSAU/IHSAA

Boys

North Union 62 Forest City 55

Lake Mills 66 Bishop Garrigan 61

GHV 50 West Hancock 49

Eagle Grove 51 Belmond-Klemme 33

Newman Catholic 74 Nashua-Plainfield 58

North Butler 51 Central Springs 35

West Fork 73 Northwood-Kensett 66

Osage 53 Saint Ansgar 48

Girls

North Union 52 Forest City 46

North Iowa 59 Rockford 24

Bishop Garrigan 73 Lake Mills 39

West Hancock 46 GHV 34

Newman Catholic 60 Nashua-Plainfield 53

Central Springs 66 North Butler 34

Osage 41 Saint Ansgar 38

North Iowa 59 Rockford 24

West Fork 62 Northwood-Kensett 30

 

