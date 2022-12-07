Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys and girls scores from 12/6/2022
Boys
North Union 62 Forest City 55
Lake Mills 66 Bishop Garrigan 61
GHV 50 West Hancock 49
Eagle Grove 51 Belmond-Klemme 33
Newman Catholic 74 Nashua-Plainfield 58
North Butler 51 Central Springs 35
West Fork 73 Northwood-Kensett 66
Osage 53 Saint Ansgar 48
Girls
North Union 52 Forest City 46
North Iowa 59 Rockford 24
Bishop Garrigan 73 Lake Mills 39
West Hancock 46 GHV 34
Newman Catholic 60 Nashua-Plainfield 53
Central Springs 66 North Butler 34
Osage 41 Saint Ansgar 38
West Fork 62 Northwood-Kensett 30