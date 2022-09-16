Parents Face Risks of Posting First Day of School Photos

Proud area parents who’ve already posted photos online of their kids heading back to school might consider taking them down. Lisa Schiller, with the Better Business Bureau, says sharing pictures of your child holding a sign on their first day of the new school year could create risks.

Schiller explains how those popular photos could become dangerous in the online environment.

Also, all of that data could be used to steal your, or your child’s identity, or it could be used to guess passwords and break into online accounts.

It’s important to check your social media settings to see with whom you’re exchanging information. Also, look over your “friends” list and make sure what you’re sharing is going to the correct people. Some settings mean if a friend hits “like” on your post, all of their friends can see it, too.