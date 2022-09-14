Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Scores from 9/14/2022

Zarren Egesdal
September 14, 2022

KIOW/KHAM – Forest City 3 West Hancock 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-19

Lake Mills Stream – Lake Mills 3 GHV 0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-11)

Belmond-Klemme 3 North Iowa 2 (15-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-12)

London Young –  46 assists tied a 1992 school record for assists in a set.

Allie Barrus –  25 kills tied a 2009 school record for kills in a set.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3 Eagle Grove 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-13)

Bishop Garrigan 3 North Union 2 (25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 28-30, 15-13)

Central Springs 3 Rockford 0 25-12, 25-10, 25-14)

Osage 3 Nashua-Plainfield 0 25-17, 25-5, 25-15)

 

 

