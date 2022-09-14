Sports
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Scores from 9/14/2022
KIOW/KHAM – Forest City 3 West Hancock 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-19
Lake Mills Stream – Lake Mills 3 GHV 0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-11)
Belmond-Klemme 3 North Iowa 2 (15-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-12)
London Young – 46 assists tied a 1992 school record for assists in a set.
Allie Barrus – 25 kills tied a 2009 school record for kills in a set.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3 Eagle Grove 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-13)
Bishop Garrigan 3 North Union 2 (25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 28-30, 15-13)
Central Springs 3 Rockford 0 25-12, 25-10, 25-14)
Osage 3 Nashua-Plainfield 0 25-17, 25-5, 25-15)