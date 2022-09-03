North Iowa Outdoors: DNR State Forest Nursery Seedling Orders Have Begun

The DNR State Forest Nursery is gearing up for fall 2022 and spring 2023 seedling orders.

Seedlings can be ordered now through May 30. The bare-root (no container, soil root ball or moss include) seedlings are packaged in bundles of 25 inside sealed and labeled plastic bags.

Tree varieties include 23 species of native hardwoods, eight evergreen species and 15 smaller trees and shrubs. Prices range from $.70 to $1.20 per seedling. Seedlings are sold in three age classifications, and range in size from 10-30 inches depending on the species.

Evergreens and a few other species are only available for spring delivery; all other species are available both spring and fall. Fall delivery is in November and spring delivery is in April and May. Customers can choose to have their order shipped or they can pick it up at the State Forest Nursery in Ames.

“Planting trees and shrubs can help landowners reach a variety of goals,” said Pat Griffin, DNR State Forest Nursery manager. “Native, affordable seedlings are available to help you make your planting successful.”

The DNR State Forest Nursery sells approximately 1 million seedlings per year, and 3-5 million seedlings are grown on-site at any given time. Located on 98 acres just south of Highway 30 in Ames, the nursery was established by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, and has operated continuously ever since.

For more information visit the online sales site at http://nursery.iowadnr.gov/ or call 1-800-865-2477 during regular business hours, Monday – Friday. DNR’s expert nursery staff can assist with species selection and answer questions about your tree needs and nursery offerings.