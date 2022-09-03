Saturday Morning Fishing Report: A Perfect September Weekend

The weekend looks to be perfect for fishing and lake activities. Temperatures should nearly match water temps in the low to mid 70’s. Area fishing is rated fair to good in most locations locally.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water levels are about 7 inches below the crest of the spillway. Water clarity is roughly 12 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Try along Ice House Point and around the fish house and stone piers in Town Bay. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegills along shore near Ice House Point and the rock pile by Gunshot Hill. Fish are 6- to 7-inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for cats around the deeper rock piles or try drifting in the evening and at night. Use cut bait, crawdads or dip bait. Catfish average 4 to 7 pounds.

Browns Lake

Water levels remain low; use caution when launching boats.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged woody structure in 5-10 feet of water. Use a small jig tipped with a crawler or small minnow. Bluegill – Fair: Drift jigs tipped with crawlers in 5-15 feet of water anywhere along weed lines or near submerged trees. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics and traditional bass lures along submerged woody structure and weed lines near shore.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Surface water temperature is in the upper 70s. Water clarity is variable, up to 20 inches depending on location. All walleye between 19 and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair: Storm Lake has a good population of 4-6 pound catfish. Try cut bait, liver or crawlers fished on the bottom along shore. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are trolling crankbaits, using crawler harnesses and drifting leeches and near the edges of the dredge cuts. Yellow Bass – Fair: Fish are 5- to 11-inches long. Use a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll a tube jig along the north shore. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs from the causeway. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Clear Lake

The lake is 1.5 inch below crest. Water temperature is in the low 70s. Water clarity is about 25 inches. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or chicken liver from the wind-swept shore. Best bite is after sunset. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing weedless baits near the vegetation edge. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits or cast a jig near the vegetation edge. Yellow Bass – Slow.

Rice Lake

Any water west of the North boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast plastic baits near woody structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of worm.

Silver Lake (Worth)

The lake still has a lot of aquatic vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of worm under a bobber in the open pockets in the vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on topwater baits.

Upper Pine Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll small jigs or minnows. Best bite is early morning. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits fished near woody structure.

Winnebago River

Water levels are perfect for a float trip. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig head tipped with a piece of crawler.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.

Lost Island Lake

Fishing/trolling is getting more difficult as aquatic vegetation reaches the surface in many places. There has been a decent-sized algae bloom lately. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Slow: Try trolling crankbaits or with lindy rigs off weed lines. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Bluegill and crappie fishing has been good; some sorting may be needed. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

The late afternoon bite has been fair. Many anglers are targeting fish schools during the day. Vegetation growth and a large algae bloom is making fishing more difficult in many areas. Many large schools of young of the year bullhead are swimming around the lake. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps.

Spirit Lake

Water temperature is in the low 70s. The lake level is 2 inches below crest. The walleye season is open. Most species are out deeper in 17+ feet of water. Black Bullhead – Fair: Try fishing the northern grade of Spirit Lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Use spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps; try to find weed lines. Yellow Perch – Good: Many perch can be caught, you may need to sort for size.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the lower 70s. The water level is at crest. Most fish are out deeper in 15+ feet of water. Rocky points and areas with new vegetation growth have seen the most success. Black Crappie – Good: Use crankbaits or shad raps. Bluegill – Good: Try small shad raps. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing off points with surface baits or jerk baits. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing off points by trolling crankbaits or with lindy rigs. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Some fish have been caught while trolling for crappie.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing. Water clarity is improving. Visit the USGS Water Dashboard for current water levels. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try a hook loaded with a crawler, chub, chicken livers or stink bait. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait along lake edges at dawn and dusk. Northern Pike – No Report: Find pike in shallow vegetated areas out of current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies below the dams; use a hook tipped with a ringworm, twister tail or nightcrawler. Walleye – Good: Try worms or minnows under a slip bobber with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom.

Decorah District Streams

Trout streams continue to be stocked every week, even if not announced. Streams are in good condition after rain early in the week. Use caution when crossing or fishing in faster current. Brook Trout – Fair: Try fishing the weed lines and head end of riffles for actively feeding fish. Terrestrial insects are abundant. Brown Trout – Good: Dirty water favors brown trout anglers. Increasing terrestrial insect numbers such as crickets, beetles and grasshoppers washing into streams creates a feeding frenzy for brownies. Rainbow Trout – Good: A few streams get too warm to stock rainbow trout in the heat of the summer. This is an annual occurrence; plenty of fish remain in the streams. Stocking the other streams continues as scheduled.

Lake Hendricks

The green algae bloom is less intense. Water temperature is in the low 70s. The bite is improving as temperatures fall. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll for crappie. Best bite is in the evening. Bluegill – Fair: Catch one of these beauties with a small piece of worm. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Best time to catch a nice-size cat is at night using stink bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find fish on the edges of vegetation; use weedless lures to minimize the frustration of casting into weeds.

Lake Meyer

Lake conditions are improving. Shoreline vegetation diminished, improving shoreline angling. Water temperatures is in the 70s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie suspended. Try trolling weed edges with a jig and twister tail. Bluegill – Fair: Find a cove or weed edge. Use an ice fishing jig tipped with a small piece of worm. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a chunk of worm or squished minnow fished off the bottom near stumps or other woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits or a jig with plastic tail on weedless hooks along vegetation edges.

North Bear Creek

Bridge replacement work is completed. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Stocked weekly from April through October.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are stabilizing with improved water clarity. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies near undercut banks or rock ledges; use a jig with a twister tail or crankbait. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper pockets just out of flow.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are stabilizing with improved water clarity. Current remains high. Visit the USGS Water Database for more information on water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the eddies and drop-offs. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in current breaks or eddies; use crankbaits or spinnerbaits.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing. Water clarity is good. Give strainers such as tree limbs and log jams a wide berth. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try fishing rocky ledges or along a current break. Walleye – Good.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing with good clarity. Current is swift. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find deeper holes and eddies. Try fishing near the bottom. Walleye – Good: Use a jig tipped with a natural colored twister tail in the edges of eddies.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is in the 70s. Few anglers are out. Algae bloom is occurring. Try slowly trolling around the lake to find suspended fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Use tube jigs tipped with crappie nibble off the jetties. Also try trolling around the lake to find suspended fish. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are finding gills off the jetties. Try tube jigs tipped with artificial attractants or a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Trophy-sized catfish are abundant in this lake. Use a dead chub or squished minnow fished off the bottom near woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits in drop-offs and around brush piles and other attracting structures.

Brinker Lake

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and yellow bass. Walleye – Fair: Focus on finding humps while casting and retrieving a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Yellow Bass – Fair: Focus on finding humps while casting and retrieving a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching a few channel catfish after dark. Bluegill fishing has picked up recently. Bluegill – Good: Try a piece of nightcrawler underneath a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try fishing off the old beach area and to the west using stink baits, livers, leopard frogs or dead cut baits fished on the bottom. Best bite is after dark or early morning. Largemouth Bass – Good: Topwater baits or spinnerbaits work best.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Water levels continue to drop on the Cedar River. Reports of anglers catching smallmouth bass, walleye and channel catfish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink baits, chicken livers or dead cut baits fished above fallen tree snags. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a jig with half a nightcrawler near current breaks, eddies and rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Cast a jig with half a nightcrawler near current breaks, eddies and rocky shorelines. Crankbaits have been doing well on the walleye also.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River is in excellent condition. Reports of anglers catching smallmouth bass. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a jig with half a nightcrawler near current breaks, eddies and rocky shorelines.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Water levels continue to drop on the Shell Rock River. Reports of anglers catching pike, smallmouth bass, walleye and channel catfish. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast a jig with half a nightcrawler near current breaks, eddies and rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig with half a nightcrawler near current breaks, eddies and rocky shorelines.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Water levels on the Wapsipinicon River continue to drop. Reports of anglers catching pike, smallmouth bass, walleye and channel catfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink baits, chicken livers or dead cut baits fished above fallen tree snags. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a jig with half a nightcrawler near current breaks, eddies and rocky shorelines.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.8 feet at Lansing and is expected to level off late next week. Water temperature is 75 degrees. Fishing is good, but floating weeds are a nuisance. Heytman’s Landing is closed due to replacing the railroad bridge. Black Crappie – Good: Expect the crappie bite to improve as we move into fall. Hair jigs have been effective this week. Bluegill – Good: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try cut bait or stink bait fished in deeper holes along current breaks of side channels. Also try rock lines where they are spawning. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Reports of lots of small flathead biting on nightcrawlers. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait to catch bigger catfish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast jigs or jerk baits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines or near the mouth of tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Good: Troll crankbaits off the wing-dams and side channels. Yellow Perch – Good: Use a jig tipped with a crawler.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 614.9 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to slowly recede. Water temperature is 78 degrees at Lynxville dam. Water clarity is improving. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to improve as we move into fall. Hair jigs have been effective this week. Bluegill – Excellent: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait fished in deeper holes along current breaks of side channels. Flathead Catfish – Fair: The flathead bite is picking up with the warmer temperatures. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait. Some anglers are using bank poles with bullheads for bait. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast jigs or jerk baits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines or near the mouth of tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Good: Troll crankbaits off the wing-dams and side channels. Yellow Perch – Good: Use a jig tipped with a crawler.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 6.3 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to fall late next week. Water temperature is 73 degrees. Water clarity has improved, but heavy vegetation is making angling a challenge. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to improve as we move into fall. Hair jigs have been effective this week. Bluegill – Good: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait fished in deeper holes along current breaks of side channels. Flathead Catfish – Fair: The flathead bite is picking up with the warmer temperatures. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait. Lots of bank pole fishing with anglers using live bullheads or green sunfish for bait. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast jigs or crankbaits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines or near the mouth of tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Good: Troll crankbaits off the wing-dams and side channels. Yellow Perch – Good: Use a jig tipped with a crawler.

Upper Mississippi River levels remain have risen after localized rains and are predicted to slowly recede. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are 6.3 feet at the Lock and Dam and 8.7 feet at the RR bridge. Water levels are rising slightly. Water temperature is around 75 degrees. Lots of mixed bags of many species reported. Black Crappie – Good: Black and white crappie are being caught on woody structures in larger side channel areas; most anglers are using small jigs or minnows. Bluegill – Good: Use a simple bobber and worm around rock lines and behind fallen trees. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try stink baits in larger sloughs and mud flats. Flathead Catfish – Good: Bankline fishing is winding down, but a few angler are still using lines baited with live fish such as carp or green sunfish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are being taken in areas of moderate current with an egg sinker and worm rig. Keep fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass of all sizes are being reported mostly from backwater areas on spinnerbaits and swimbaits. Find fish along weed lines. Northern Pike – Excellent: Some nice pike are being reported on spinnerbaits. Find fish along the newly established vegetation lines; use gaudy white spinnerbaits. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait along rock lines with moderate current. Most smallies are small; use bigger crankbaits to catch bigger fish. Walleye – Good: The walleye bite has been up and down. At times they are feeding heavily; other anglers complain they cannot find them at all. Changing water levels negatively affects walleye angling. White Bass – Good: Use white spinners or jigs. Look for schools of white bass chasing minnows especially near sandy beach areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at the Bellevue Lock is near 6.6 feet and is rising. The water temperature is around 77 degrees. Lots of mixed bags of many species reported. Black Crappie – Good: Black and white crappie are being caught on woody structures in larger side channel areas; most anglers are using small jigs or minnows. Bluegill – Excellent: Try a simple bobber and worm rig along rock lines or near fallen trees in larger sloughs. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Stink bait works best. Flathead Catfish – Good: Bankline fishing is winding down, but a few anglers are still using lines baited with live fish such as carp or green sunfish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are being taken in areas of moderate current with a egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is hot. They are heavily feeding on minnows in side channels and rock lines. Northern Pike – Excellent: Use gaudy white spinners. Rainbow Trout – No Report: The Kids Trout Pond is unfishable due to excessive vegetation. The pond will be restocked with trout in later fall. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try fishing very close to rock in stronger current areas. Walleye – Good: Good numbers coming off the wing-dams; use crankbaits or worm rigs. Some good fishing reported, but changing water levels affect the bite of walleye more than most species. White Bass – Good: White bass are feeding at the surface in various parts of Pool 13; use white jigs and small spinners in these feeding schools.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is rising to 6.6 feet, 10.4 feet at Camanche, and 5.0 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 78 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegills are on the bite throughout Pool 14; use a simple bobber and worm rig in 3 feet of water or less. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try stink bait or cut shad in larger sloughs upstream of fallen trees. Flathead Catfish – Good: Bankline fishing is winding down, but a few anglers are still using lines baited with live fish such as carp or green sunfish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are being taken in areas of moderate current with an egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass of all sizes are being reported out of most of the common highly fished backwater lakes in Pool 14 like Beaver Island, Rock Creek and Sunfish Lake. Longnose Gar – Excellent: Numerous large gars are biting in Pool 14. Northern Pike – Good: Some pike have been seen in mixed species bags, mostly by anglers bass fishing. Look for pike along weedy shorelines with gaudy white spinners. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Look for smallmouth bass along rock lines with stronger currents; try fishing in 1 to 2 feet of water next to the rock. Walleye – Good: Some nice walleyes continue to be reported from sloughs and near shore wing-dams. Most anglers are using crankbaits. White Bass – Good: Good numbers of white bass mixed in with hybrid striped bass reported near the tailwater area. Use a white jig or small spinner. White Crappie – Good: Black and white crappie angling continues to be good in around brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is stable at 6.6 feet at Rock Island. The water temperature is near 78 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use stink baits in deeper side or edge channel habitats. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are being taken in areas of moderate current using an egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Pool 15 can be surprising good smallmouth fishing with lots of rock lines available; this a preferred habitat for smallmouth bass. Use small spinners or crankbaits near these rock habitats. White Bass – Good: Schools of white bass are feeding near the dam. Use small white jigs or spinners.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 5.97 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 6.6 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Use pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles in Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Islands. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink baits or chicken livers around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels in the Andalusia Island complex. Channel catfish can also be caught on the upstream side of wing-dams. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleye on the wing-dams. Cast or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. Some walleyes are also being caught in Sylvan Slough on jigs and plastics. White Bass – Fair: Cast jigs and twister tails in Sunset Marina and Sylvan Slough. Some white bass can also be caught fishing from shore below the Lock and Dam. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.79 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to reach 5.1 feet by the weekend. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles at Big Timber and Cleveland Slough. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait or nightcrawlers around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Some channel catfish can also be caught fishing the upstream side of wing-dams. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth bass are being caught in Big Timber; use plastics around brush piles and logs. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles. Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 4.96 feet at Lock and Dam 17 and is forecast to reach 5.7 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles. Try pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Use stink bait or nightcrawlers. Channel catfish can also be caught fishing the upstream side of wing-dams. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 2.16 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to reach 5.7 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 10 feet. River stage is 525.30 feet at Ft. Madison; flood stage is 528.0 feet. Bluegill – No Report: Use pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try stink bait or nightcrawlers around snags and brush piles along the main channel and side channels. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature starting to cool down into the upper 70s. Bluegill – Fair: Fairly steady bite, nothing too fast. Anglers continue to catch bluegills with worm and bobber through the duckweed in 5 to 6 feet of water.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

That little pulse from the rains up north is long gone. Might rise a little bit by Saturday with a little rise in water level coming down the upper end of Cedar River now. Channel Catfish – Fair: The ground was so dry that the weekend rains didn’t cause much run off. Catfish are in the deeper holes just like before the rain.

Lake Belva Deer

Water still has a green cast, but water clarity is improving. Black Crappie – Fair: Troll down the edge of the timber by the dam and across the face of the dam 8-10 feet down. Bluegill – Fair: Try worm and slip bobber in the flooded timber down between 8-9 feet.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 76 degrees. A little film of phytoplankton algae right at the surface. Water clarity remains between 2-3 feet. Bluegill – Slow: The bluegill bite was pretty quiet this week. The fronts moving through during the first part of the week probably had something to do with it. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing this week remained ok, but not great. Anglers could still catch them off the end of the jetties and around the fish cleaning stations.

Lost Grove Lake

Water still has a green cast. Water temperature is 78 degrees. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie fishing dropped off this week. Maybe it will pick back up with a few days of more stable weather. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegill in 8-10 feet of water. Use a bobber and worm in the flooded brush. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Best bite is daylight hours.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

No noticeable change in the water level of the Skunk River. Water has cleared up and cooled down some. Channel Catfish – Fair: Find catfish in deeper holes; there isn’t any water elsewhere for them to hide in.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is at summer pool of 683.5 feet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try slow trolling the channel with cut bait.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good: Stink bait and chicken liver work best.

Kent Park Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good.

Lake Macbride

The 10 horsepower maximum is in effect until Tuesday, September 6. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Slow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Best bite is mornings and evenings. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing around sunken trees in 10-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing shallow structure. Most bluegill have been smaller. Channel Catfish – Fair: Crawlers and stink bait work best. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Mostly smaller fish have been caught in shallow water.

Sand Lake

Channel Catfish – Good. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch fish up to 24-inches.

Union Grove Lake

Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good: Evening bite is best. Try crawlers or stink bait around rocky shorelines. A few bigger bullheads have been picked.

Hawthorn Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler around submerged structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around the jetties and along the dam or other areas with large rocks. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits and plastics around submerged structure and the jetties.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around the submerged cedar tree piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs around the jetties and shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits around the jetties and cedar tree piles.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended crappies in 6-8 feet of water; drift or slow troll through these areas. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around shorelines and the edge of vegetated areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics or spinnerbaits around the rock jetties and along the face of the dam.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or slow troll in 6-8 feet of water using jigs. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around the cedar tree piles and other underwater structures. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms or other plastics fished around the cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.18 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small crankbaits fished in deeper water for suspended crappies. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or liver. Walleye – Fair: Troll nightcrawler rigs or crankbaits over underwater rock piles. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try vertically jigging around rock piles or trolling crankbaits.

Red Haw Lake

Red Haw State Park has partially reopened. Visitors can access the beach and north boat ramp area, but are asked to avoid the campground. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers around the dam and the rock jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits around underwater structure near the rock jetties.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Cast twister tail jigs or try live minnows under a float off rock jetties in the evenings Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye in the evenings from shore just before and after sunset; cast jigs with twister tails, swimbaits or live bait. Boat anglers can catch walleye jigging or trolling live bait rigs over humps, near points, and near creek channel drop-offs along flats. A good starting area is out from the marina around to the beach. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Wipers are biting on crankbaits being trolled, topwater baits casted near shad schools busting the surface, and jigs tipped with live bait.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing on the river has been good for both channels and flatheads. Anglers are catching fish on live bait and cut bait. White Bass – Good: Cast twister tails, swimbaits, spoons and in-line spinners below the dams in Des Moines. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Try twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows on jigs below the dams in Des Moines and below Red Rock.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Good: Try dip baits or cut bait just upstream and under log piles and fallen trees.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies suspended just off shore and mid-lake by slowly trolling small twister tail or tube jigs 3 to 6 feet deep over the upper half of the lake.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: Troll or cast shad imitating spoons, crankbaits and plastics. Look for schools of small shad breaking the surface to find feeding white bass.

Saylorville Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: Troll or cast shad imitating spoons, crankbaits and plastics. Look for schools of small shad breaking the surface to find feeding white bass. The Sandpiper Boat Ramp down to the marina cove is a good area to start.

Cold Springs Lake

Catfishing picked up this week.

Farm Creek Lake (a.k.a. Young’s Pond)

Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are having success casting the vegetation edges to catch largemouth bass.

Lake Anita

Water temperature is in the mid-70s. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappies on the roadbeds and around deep tree piles. Bluegill – Slow: Try slow trolling or drifting. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers report catching catfish off the jetties in the south arm using cut bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Lake Anita has a good bass population. Try casting the lily edges.

Mormon Trail Lake

Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shoreline with small crankbaits or spinnerbaits in the morning and transition to a slower presentation mid-day.

Nodaway Lake

Early morning catfishing has been good. Black Crappie – Slow: Concentrate on deep tree piles to find crappies. Best bite is before 9 a.m. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around structure to catch 8-inch bluegill. Channel Catfish – Good: The lake has good numbers of 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching good numbers of bass casting the shoreline.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is good; temperature is in the mid-70s. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for 9.5-inch crappie around deep tree piles. Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegills slow trolling or casting around structure; tipping jigs with crawler or powerbait helps. Fish will average 8.5-inches. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try cut bait close to shallow tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch bass in Prairie Rose.

Viking Lake

All boat ramps are usable. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Fair: Many crappies are being caught casting around the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Minnows and slip bobbers work well around tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are slow trolling or fishing around tree piles; tipping jigs with small piece of crawler helps. Channel Catfish – Fair: Viking has a good channel catfish population. Fishing bait in 6 feet of water will get you out of the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population.

Green Valley Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use nightcrawlers near brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at main ramp. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with small jigs fished near brush piles or along the creek channel in the flooded timber. Channel Catfish – Good: Try nightcrawlers fished along the flooded timber to catch channel catfish of all sizes. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock piles to catch largemouth bass of all sizes.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are in at the main ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with small jigs tipped with nightcrawlers fished along rock piles. Walleye – Slow: Use crankbaits along weed lines to catch walleye of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at the main ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished near brush piles or rock piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch all sizes of largemouth bass with finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles.

