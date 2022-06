Jane A. (Wesenberg) Moore, 74, of Rockford, Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois.

Graveside service for Jane Moore will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Morgan Methodist Church Cemetery, rural Dows.

