Iowa Crop Progress Report Issued

Most of the state saw little rainfall and above average temperatures resulting in 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 19, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included cutting hay and spraying corn and soybeans.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 17% short, 74% adequate and 6% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 19% short, 73% adequate and 4% surplus.

Corn condition rating was 83% good to excellent. Ninety-three percent of soybeans have emerged, 6 days behind last year but 3 days ahead of average. Iowa’s soybean condition rating was 80 percent good to excellent.

Sixty-two percent of the oat crop has headed, 3 days behind last year. Iowa’s oat condition remained at 82% good to excellent.

Eighty-one percent of the State’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed, 1 week behind the previous year and 4 days behind average. Some producers were working on their second cutting. All hay condition rated 73% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 62% good to excellent. High temperatures resulted in some stress for livestock.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Reports from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and maps from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center reflect data collected from 7:00 A.M. Central Time on June 13, 2022, through 7:00 A.M. Central Time on June 19, 2022.

Sweltering conditions blanketed the state on multiple days during the reporting period as dewpoint temperatures soared into the 70 to low 80-degree range. The statewide average temperature was 76.9 degrees, 6.2 degrees above normal. Showers and a few severe thunderstorms brought rainfall to most of the state’s rain gauges with isolated pockets of two to three inches of above- average totals in central and north-central Iowa. Stations in the northwest and southeast observed deficits of up to two inches.

Local Weather from KIOW and the National Weather Service

The area is seeing above average temperatures and below average precipitation for the month of June. The average high is 78.4 degrees while the normal is 77.2 degrees. The leaves the area 1.2 degrees hotter than normal for highs.

As far as area lows are concerned, the average for the month so far is 58 degrees while the low is .9 degrees below that at 57.1 degrees.

Area precipitation is a concern for area farmers as we go into the latter half of the month as we sit 1.55 inches below normal. The area has seen 2.58 inches of precipitation while the normal amount is 4.13 inches.