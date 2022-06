21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 36

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills.

Natalie Brandenburg had a fantastic week at the plate for the Bulldogs. She had a home run, RBI, walk, and two runs scored against West Hancock.

She also had a four-hit game against Bishop Garrigan. She had two singles, two doubles, three runs scored, two RBI, and hit .571 in the game.