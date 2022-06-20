Winnebago Board to Review Permits and Land Use

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have a number of items to go over in their Tuesday morning. The first of these as to do with usage of the courthouse grounds during Puckerbrush Days. The board normally approves this and is expected to again this year.

With planting season complete and farmer fertilizing and spreading insecticide in the fields, secondary roads have seen the worst of heavy equipment for a while. Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders will address the board on the current state of the roads. Road repairs and resurfacing will mainly be discussed.

The county is involved in a marketing agreement with Central Iowa Tourism. The group publishes a tour book which can be found in Iowa Tour Centers and rest stops. The board will look to continue working with the group and will discuss the working agreement between them.

The board may issue several permits including fireworks and liquor licenses ahead of the upcoming 4th of July holiday. They will also look at union contracts which need to be signed ahead of the new fiscal year.