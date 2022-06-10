Kossuth County Teenager is Missing

Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement are on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. He was last seen on Wednesday morning at his mother’s home at 9am. He is believed to be in the area. His mother is Jennifer Niebuhr and she described her son.

Niebuhr became concerned when Jayden did not come home on Wednesday evening.

Jayden has many friends and he is very active.

His mother stated that his normal and really only hangout is at the Algona YMCA.

His disappearance could be related to a number of reasons, but he is on foot and out of direct contact with his family.

Since his disappearance on Wednesday, his mother says that he has been spotted later that evening.

Niebuhr stated that this is a difficult time and she wants her son to be safe and back home.

Anyone with information should contact the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office at (515) 295-3514 or your local law enforcement office.