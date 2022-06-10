Country Thunder Begins in Forest City

The three-day Country Thunder Iowa Festival hits the ground running today through Sunday at Heritage Park and the Winnebago Rally Ground in Forest City. Jerry Crochek is Director of Corporate and Media Relations for Country Thunder Music Festivals and says the groundwork has been laid to have a successful and enjoyable event.

Crochek says the festival features a musical blend of newcomers, heritage acts, and headlining country music stars that provides something for everybody.

For tickets and camping information, go to countrythunder.com