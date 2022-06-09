Feenstra Helps Introduce Legislation to Secure American Schools and Expand Mental Health Funding

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped introduce the STOP II, Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children Act. This legislation would build on the STOP School Violence Act signed into law in 2018 to fund $1 billion for school resource officers, $1 billion for mental health guidance counselors, and $5 billion for hardening schools, active shooter training, and training for law enforcement, school officials, and students to intervene before a devastating tragedy. The $7 billion legislation is paid for with already-approved-yet-unused COVID-19 funds.

“As a father of four, my heart breaks for the families who have lost loved ones to senseless acts of violence. No child should feel unsafe at school and no parent should fear for their child’s safety when they drop them off at school,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I am proud to work with my colleague Rep. Hudson to secure our schools and prioritize mental health treatment in every community across America. I am hopeful that this proposal can receive bipartisan support as we fight to protect our children and keep them safe at school.”

In addition to $7 billion to fund school resource officers and mental health guidance counselors, STOP II closes loopholes in school security by allowing schools to apply under the STOP School Violence Act for grants to complete risk assessments and identify gaps in mental health services for students. It also codifies a clearinghouse at the Department of Homeland Security to assess, identify, and share best practices related to school safety.

To improve emergency preparedness, STOP II requires federal agencies to continuously update, develop, and provide training materials on bullying and cyberbullying, emergency planning, mental health, and targeted violence to help schools prevent, protect, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a range of school safety threats, hazards, and emergency situations.

STOP II, the Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children Act

.

Funds School Resource Officers and Mental Health Counselors:

• Provides $1 Billion in additional funding for Byrne JAG and COPS Hiring Programs to

hire School Resource Officers

• Provides $1 Billion in additional funding for the Student Support and Academic

Enrichment grant program (Title IV-A) for schools to hire Mental Health Guidance

Counselors

• Provides $5 Billion in additional funding for Bureau of Justice Assistance and

Community Oriented Policing Services grants under the STOP School Violence Act

through FY28

• Paid for by a rescission of the Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds

Closes Loopholes in School Security:

• Allows schools to apply, under the STOP School Violence Act, for assessments in

weaknesses in security and identify gaps in mental health services for students

• Codifies a clearinghouse at the Department of Homeland Security to assess, identify, and

share best practices related to school security

Ensures Emergency Preparedness:

• Requires federal agencies to continuously update, develop, and provide training materials

on bullying and cyberbullying, emergency planning, mental health, and targeted violence

to help schools prevent, protect, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a range of school

safety threats, hazards, and emergency situations