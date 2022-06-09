MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo
Ernst Confronts the Left for Picking And Choosing Which Laws to Enforce on the Border
The Iowa senator is calling for the Biden administration to allow states to build the Southern border wall with materials that are lying dormant and costing taxpayers.
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is calling out the Biden administration and Democrats for picking and choosing which laws to enforce, especially at the Southern border. In a speech on the Senate floor, Ernst told Democrats “our laws are not a buffet” and continued her call for the Biden administration to allow states to build the Southern border wall with materials that are lying dormant and costing taxpayers, through her BUILD IT Act.