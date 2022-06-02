May was Drier and Warmer Than Usual for the Area

State climatologist Justin Glisan (Glisten) says the numbers show the state May temperature average was slightly warmer than normal.

Glisan says there were some 80 and 90-degree days in the month that brought the average up. He says the warm days helped make it an active month for severe weather.

Glisan says those storms brought rain with them and May ended up wetter than May of last year.

Glisan says the end of May marks the start of the climatological summer season that will run through August 31st.