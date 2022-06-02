AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Considers Golf Carts in Town

AJ Taylor June 1, 2022

With the price of gas at $4.30 a gallon, residents may be looking at alternative ways to get through their city. The Garner City Council pondered the question if residents might be able to use golf carts to get around according to Mayor Tim Schmidt.

The city has had experience with this issue and the council drew on that when considering the question.

Safety concerns are the big question when these ordinances are considered. But with fuel prices and other factors involved, the council may sway toward allowing them on Garner streets. Schmidt thinks that the council may have a more open-minded approach too.

The council will research the issue before meeting again.

 

 

